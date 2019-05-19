Netball World Cup: England captain Ama Agbeze left out of squad

Agbeze (far right) led England to a historic gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games-winning captain Ama Agbeze will not be selected for England's World Cup squad.

Agbeze, 36, led England to a historic gold medal in Australia last year but has struggled to keep her place in Tracey Neville's team.

The defender was ruled out of January's Quad Series with a knee injury and has yet to return to full fitness.

On Thursday, a 12-strong squad will be named for the World Cup, which takes place in Liverpool from 12-21 July.

Agbeze, who made her international debut in 2001 and was named captain in 2016, was not selected for the previous World Cup in 2015, when England finished third.

She played club netball in Australia and New Zealand but returned to the UK's Netball Superleague for the 2019 season, joining London Pulse.

Her appearances have been limited through persistent injuries and she has struggled for selection when fit.

Defender Beth Cobden, who was also a member of the Commonwealth Games team, will also miss the World Cup after suffering a serious knee ligament injury last weekend.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.