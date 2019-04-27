Superleague: Celtic Dragons 58-51 Surrey Storm
Celtic Dragons secured their sixth win of the season as they beat Surrey Storm in thrilling fashion.
The Welsh franchise stormed ahead in the first quarter, but Surrey Storm took advantage of Dragons errors to claw back to 32-28 at half time.
Both teams were desperate to win the penultimate match of the season, but Dragons took control to leapfrog Storm into seventh place.
Dragons have also reached the British FastNet All Stars for the first time.