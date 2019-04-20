Netball Superleague 2019: Wasps move top with win over Surrey Storm

Jade Clarke had a key role in taking Wasps to the top of the table

Wasps top the Superleague table on goal difference after thrashing a sorry Surrey Storm on the first day of the Big Easter Weekend Netball Superleague double-header in Coventry.

They moved above Manchester Thunder, who also have 36 points after brushing aside London Pulse in Glasgow.

Loughborough Lightning stay in fourth after coming from behind to see off Strathclyde Sirens.

All 10 Superleague teams will play again on Sunday.

Lightning and Thunder strike first blows in Glasgow

Lightning beat a battling Sirens to kick off the round 15 action in Glasgow.

Sara Bayman's side overturned an early five-goal deficit to control the game from the second quarter.

Thunder showed no hangover from their shock loss to Stars last time out and were ruthless in their victory over a disappointing London Pulse.

The Black and Yellows could afford to rest a number of regular players before their key clash with top four rivals Lightning on Sunday, with England shooter Ellie Cardwell and young defender Rebekah Airey both starting.

Player of the match Airey, who played her first full Superleague game for Thunder, said: "It was tough out there but we're at the business end of the season and we are a solid unit.

"Looking forward to Sunday, we wanted that performance today and we've got a good goal difference in there and everyone got on court."

Wasps thrash Storm, Bath edge Stars & Mavericks beat Dragons

Wasps moved top with a stylish win over an in-form Surrey Storm.

The loss means it is now mathematically impossible for Storm to qualify for the semi-finals, while Stars and Dragons are also out of contention.

"It all clicked today," Wasps head coach Mel Mansfield said.

"Jade Clarke was exceptional for us. The confidence levels are high and now we focus on the Dragons match tomorrow."

Bath keep a three-point cushion over Lightning in third after stopping Stars from securing another Superleague scalp with a professional, if not spectacular win.

And Mavericks rounded off Saturday's ties by narrowly avoiding three losses on the spin with a nervy win over a determined Celtic Dragons.

They are now the only outfit outside the current top four who can qualify for the play-offs, with three fixtures remaining.

What is the Superleague Easter Weekend?

In a nutshell, each of the 10 Superleague teams plays twice across two venues - once on Saturday (round 15) and for another fixture on Sunday (round 16).

Four teams are competing at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow - Strathclyde, Manchester, London and Loughborough.

While six sides are taking to the court at Coventry's Ricoh Arena, including Wasps - who play their home games at the venue - Celtic Dragons, Team Bath, Saracens Mavericks, Severn Stars and Surrey Storm.

And finally…

Wasps and England shooter Rachel Dunn baked some Easter treats for her team-mates on Saturday.

Jade Clarke was especially delighted with the pre-match sugar rush.

Jade Clarke enjoys the creative culinary offerings

Results & fixtures

Saturday, 20 April

Glasgow:

Strathclyde Sirens 44-59 Loughborough Lightning

London Pulse 42- 71 Manchester Thunder

Coventry:

Wasps 76-42 Surrey Storm

Severn Stars 42-53 Team Bath

Saracens Mavericks 55-50 Celtic Dragons

Sunday, 21 April

Glasgow:

Strathclyde Sirens v London Pulse (14:00 BST)

Loughborough Lightning v Manchester Thunder (16:00 BST)

Coventry:

Wasps v Celtic Dragons (14:00 BST)

Storm v Stars (16:00 BST)

Bath v Mavericks (18:00 BST)