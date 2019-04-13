Vitality Superleague: Celtic Dragons 59-49 Strathclyde Sirens

By Beth Fisher

BBC Sport Wales at National Indoor Athletics Centre

Bethan Dyke Player of the match
Celtic Dragons' Bethan Dyke was player of the match

Celtic Dragons completed the season double over Strathclyde Sirens in front of a sell out crowd at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

In a feisty affair, the home team took a 29-23 half-time lead.

Sirens attempted to stage a comeback but the Dragons defence made some vital interceptions and went on to win the the match 59-49.

The win is Dragons' fifth of the Superleague season, their best win rate since 2014.

Dragons head coach Tania Hoffman told BBC Sport Wales:

"I'm very happy with that win. The girls ground that win out in what was a very physical game.

"We've still got to learn that when we take a lead we have to keep going, but overall I thought both our defence and attack did very well."

