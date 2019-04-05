Kyra Jones: Celtic Dragons centre announces retirement from Superleague netball

Kyra Jones (left) has won more than 50 caps for Wales and played in more than 150 Superleague games

Wales international Kyra Jones has said she will retire from Superleague netball at the end of the season.

The Celtic Dragons centre, 33, has spent nearly her entire Superleague career with the Welsh franchise after joining in 2009-10.

"It is with heavy heart that I announce my retirement," Jones said.

"I have been toying with the idea for some time. My heart and mind would continue until I am old and grey, however my body says otherwise."

Jones, who played in the 2015 Netball World Cup and the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and 2018, added: "It has been a whirlwind of a journey and one I am very proud to say I have thoroughly enjoyed.

"From the highs and lows of each season - injuries, selection, non-selection, meeting new people and making friends for life, it has been a pleasure to be a part of and I can't thank Celtic Dragons enough for their continued support over the past 10 years."

Jones, who will continue to be part of the Wales senior long squad, is set to play her final home game against Surrey Storm on 21 April with a potential trip to Loughborough on 4 May to follow.

"Kyra has been a vital member of the Celtic Dragons franchise for many years," Dragons head coach Tania Hoffman added.

"Her desire to continually challenge herself is one of the aspects I admire her for and is something that younger players can learn.

"Kyra is and will continue to be a great role model for the netball community. She will be missed next season and we wish her all the best in her retirement."