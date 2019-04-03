Dan Ryan: 'World netball has never been as strong as what it is now'

Dan Ryan says his time coaching at the Adelaide Thunderbirds was a "tough experience"

With 100 days to go until the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, Northern Ireland coach Dan Ryan has been speaking to BBC Sport about what he expects from the competition - and how he is handling the pressures of coaching a national side.

Northern Ireland head coach Dan Ryan says "four or five" countries can win gold in this summer's Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

Ryan, 34, who took up the post in October 2018, leads a national side into a major competition for the first time, and is "excited" about the current standard of the sport.

"World netball has never been as strong as what it is now," Ryan said.

"The sport is at the peak of its powers.

"I believe there are seven nations who could win a medal at the World Cup, and we have not been able to say that before in the history of the competition.

"The depth across those top nations is amazing."

Northern Ireland, who did not qualify for the last World Cup and are currently ranked eighth, will head into the 16-team tournament with "realistic expectations" according to the Australian, who is also assistant coach at Superleague outfit Manchester Thunder.

Ryan has noticed a significant change in attitudes towards netball since England won Commonwealth Games gold in April 2018.

"Before [when living in England] I used to say 'I'm a netball coach and people would reply 'isn't that just played in schools?' and then I came back after three years and they now say 'oh, didn't they win BBC Sports Personality of the Year?'"

'When I am wearing the NI colours, I am all NI'

Ryan's Northern Ireland play defending champions and world number one team Australia in their opening Word Cup fixture on 12 July, a game where split loyalties will not be an issue.

"I am Northern Ireland through the World Cup and beyond now," the former Australia men's netball captain said.

"My message to my group is you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

"The biggest thing I want to see is that they are fearless as soon as they step over that white line."

Ryan left his role as Super Netball team Adelaide Thunderbirds assistant coach to replace current England coach Tracey Neville at Thunder, taking them to the Grand Final in his inaugural season at the helm in 2016.

Dan Ryan coaches Caroline O'Hanlon at both Manchester Thunder and the Northern Ireland team

After one season in England, Ryan returned to the Thunderbirds, this time as head coach, but it was an ill-fated move, as his side finished the 2018 season winless.

He is now back in the UK, based in Manchester, where he says there is a "great vibe and energy about netball".

The Melbourne-born coach said: "I've already got experience in all of the top leagues in the world and I'm only 34.

"Coaching is a career job for me.

"There is pressure on me to perform, especially after what happened at the Thunderbirds. It was tough experience but it hasn't taken my passion for the game away.

"People will look at my record and think what they like but I believe there will come a time in my career where I will have 27 wins in a row instead of 27 losses.

"Not every coach can win and only one coach can win the league or win a major tournament. But I hope through dedication and hard work that my opportunities will come to be successful at the very top."