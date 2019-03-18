Netball Superleague 2019: Thunder, Storm, Bath & Stars all win

Joyce Mvula (left) is marked by Razia Quashie during Thunder's game with Mavericks in Hertfordshire

Manchester Thunder increased the pressure on top-of-the-table Wasps with a third victory in 10 days in round 10 of the Netball Superleague.

The Blacks and Yellows beat Saracens Mavericks 57-49 to move above their title rivals into second, level on points with Wasps, who play their game in hand on Monday.

Manchester Thunder head coach Karen Greig said: "We knew we were going to feel uncomfortable but we coped with that well not like in previous games.

"It was hard work and ultimately they did a great job to come through and take a convincing win in the end."

Wins for Bath and Storm

Team Bath leap-frogged top four contenders Loughborough Lightning - who are yet to play in round 10 - into fourth in the league after a hard-fought 56-50 win over Celtic Dragons.

A dogged Dragons refused to allow Bath to run away with the game and were still in it going into the final quarter, before the home side pushed on to secure the win.

Bath also welcomed back England international Serena Guthrie from injury for the second half.

Surrey Storm avenged the result in the reverse fixture with Strathclyde Sirens in the opening game of the season, winning 53-44 at Surrey Sports Park.

South Africa's Shadine Van der Merwe put in a player of the match performance at wing defence to help stifle Sirens' attack.

Sirens are now without a win in four matches and remain ninth in the league table.

Game of the week - London Pulse 51-60 Severn Stars

Severn Stars shooter Georgia Rowe

Pulse came close to only their second win in their debut Superleague season but Severn Stars mounted a strong comeback to take their second win in four games, 60-51.

It was an inconsistent start for Stars but they steadily built momentum to overhaul Pulse's half-time lead and climb to seventh in the table.

Three reasons to celebrate for Caroline' O'Hanlon

It was a winning weekend for Northern Ireland captain and Manchester Thunder centre Caroline O'Hanlon, who also plays for Gaelic football team Armagh Ladies FC.

The County Armagh-born qualified doctor is used to playing netball one day and then dashing back to her homeland to play for Armagh but Saturday's late start in Bedford meant that was impossible this week.

However, Armagh, the team O'Hanlon captains and has played for for 17 years, took the win in the 34-year-old's absence and remain unbeaten in Division 2.

And the weekend ended with a Sunday morning netball training session (of course) and then St Patrick's Day celebrations in Belfast.

After all that, I'm not sure how she also fits in playing for home football club Carrickcruppen and local netball side Larkfield, too...

Caroline O'Hanlon tweets about her busy, but normal for her, weekend

Results & fixtures

Saturday, 16 March

Team Bath 56 - 50 Celtic Dragons

Surrey Storm 53-44 Strathclyde Sirens

Saracens Mavericks 49-57 Manchester Thunder

London Pulse 51-60 Severn Stars

Monday, 18 March

Loughborough Lightning v Wasps (19:00 GMT)