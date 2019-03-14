England up to second in world rankings, Australia still top

England beat world number one side Australia at the Quad Series in London

England have moved back up to second place in netball's world rankings following January's Quad Series.

Tracey Neville's side beat world number one side Australia at the tournament in London but finished second behind them in the final table.

England were second in the world in July 2018 but had dropped to fourth prior to the Quad Series, which also involved New Zealand and South Africa.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are 8th, 9th and 11th respectively.

England, who are reigning Commonwealth champions, will host the netball World Cup, which takes place in Liverpool from 12-21 July.

Ranking Nation 1 Australia 2 England 3 Jamaica 4 New Zealand 5 South Africa 6 Malawi 7 Uganda 8 Northern Ireland 9 Scotland 10 Trinidad & Tobago