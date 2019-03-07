Netball World Cup: South Africa beat New Zealand bid to host 2023 tournament

Australia won the 2015 World Cup - their 11th title

South Africa has been named host of the 2023 Netball World Cup, beating a rival bid from New Zealand.

It will be the first time the tournament has been staged in Africa and will take place in Cape Town.

The 2015 World Cup was won by Australia in Sydney, while the 2019 tournament will be held in Liverpool in July.

Molly Rhone, president of the International Netball Federation (INF), said hosting the tournament in South Africa would have "a greater impact".

"We were delighted to receive two exceptional bids and the INF Board was satisfied that both Netball New Zealand and Netball South Africa would be capable of hosting a successful and thrilling NWC2023," she said.

"The INF Board decided that the significant investment the South African Government and Western Cape were prepared to make over the next four years in netball facilities and coaching programmes in South Africa, the African continent and beyond would deliver a greater impact on the development of global netball.

"It is an exciting time for netball right now. Our sport is growing in popularity at an unprecedented rate throughout the world."