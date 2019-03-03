Celtic Dragons 'play best as underdogs' - Nia Jones

Nia Jones has represented Wales at football as well as netball

Celtic Dragons captain Nia Jones says her Superleague side play their best netball as underdogs.

Dragons beat Surrey Storm 48-46 after a nail biting finish on Saturday to claim their third win of the campaign - more victories they registered in any whole season since 2014.

"Whenever Celtic Dragons win it seems to surprise people," Jones told BBC Sport Wales.

"If teams want to underestimate us, that's fine.

"We've only got ourselves to blame for those preconceptions."

With the Dragons' other victories coming over London Pulse and Strathclyde Sirens, Jones says she is happy overall with her team's progress after eight games.

"We're sitting top of that bottom half (of the table). I don't think at this stage we're going to be able to challenge against the likes of Wasps and Thunder for the title coming off the back of seasons where we finished bottom twice.

"To finish mid-table is a goal for us."

Jones is optimistic about the Dragon's future in Superleague after the disappointment of previous seasons.

"We know Leeds Rhinos were ready in the wings to come in so it's important to be getting those results on the board to prove to England netball and to the sponsors that we deserve a spot in this league.

"So far this season we're doing that and against the top sides as well... we won two quarters against Wasps and two quarters against Thunder.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, we're not just about taking part, we want to be competitive."