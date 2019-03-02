Netball Superleague: Surrey Storm 46-48 Celtic Dragons

Celtic Dragons beat Surrey Storm 48-46 in netball's Superleague after a nail-biting finish at Surrey Sport Park.

The Welsh side stormed ahead in the first quarter to lead 16-11.

Spurred on by the home crowd, the hosts battled back to close the gap to just one goal in the final minutes of the game.

But the Dragons hung on to claim their third win of the season.

Dragons captain Nia Jones said: "We were really clinical in that first five minutes and I'm actually really disappointed in how we let them back into the game.

"We made it a bit of a dog fight for ourselves in the end but I am so pleased on how we came through.

"It's such a physical game against Surrey, against a very partisan crowd, so it's a really sweet victory."

Dragons' next match is home to Loughborough Lightning while Storm travel to Manchester Thunder.