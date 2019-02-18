Netball Super League: Celtic Dragons 46-58 Wasps

Trinidad and Tobago goal-shooter Kalifa McCollin returned to the Celtic Dragons after a year with the Mavericks

Wasps maintained their unbeaten run in the Super League with a hard fought win over the Celtic Dragons in front of a sell out crowd in Cardiff.

In a breathless, physical first quarter there was nothing to separate the teams with the score ending 13-13.

Both teams made some superb interceptions in a well-contested game at the Sport Wales National Centre.

However it was the away team who took their opportunities to eventually pull away to win the match 46-58.

Celtic Dragons next match is home to Manchester Thunder on Monday 25th February whilst Wasps travel to Team Bath on Friday 22nd February

Celtic Dragons coach Tania Hoffman told BBC Sport Wales: "A lot of the mistakes we made were of our own doing.

"But overall I thought we were competitive against a Wasps team who are very experienced, they really showed some grit today."