Netball Superleague: Celtic Dragons 44-66 Saracens Marvericks

Celtic Dragons centre Kyra Jones

A dominant second half performance by Saracens Marvericks sealed Celtic Dragons' third defeat of the season.

In a tight opening quarter the hosts trailed by 15-16, but Mavericks' supreme shooting saw them open up a 34-49 lead after quarter three.

Despite Dragons' best efforts to claw back the score, Mavericks capitalised on unforced errors to win the game 44-66.

Dragons head coach Tania Hoffman said her team needed to be more consistent.

"We've got to look at why we didn't keep on doing what we were doing in the first half," she said.

"When we get tired we make silly mistakes, we threw some ball away that we shouldn't have."