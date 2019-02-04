Netball Superleague round-up: Lightning & Wasps win

Mary Cholhok was named player of the match in Loughborough Lightning's win over Strathclyde Sirens

Loughborough Lightning ended their losing run with a 60-49 win over Strathclyde Sirens in round four of the Superleague.

In Saturday's other game, Wasps Netball overcame a spirited Surrey Storm 70-40 to go three points clear at the top.

However, Team Bath's game with Severn Stars on Friday was postponed because of heavy snow.

Manchester Thunder take on London Pulse and Saracens Mavericks host Celtic Dragons on Monday.

Game of the week - Loughborough Lightning 60-49 Strathclyde Sirens

Sirens, who suffered a 25-goal defeat by Manchester Thunder in the previous round, trailed only 27-26 at half-time.

But Lighting built up an unassailable lead in the final quarter to record a 60-49 win that ended a two-game losing run.

The game also doubled as a fundraiser for a cancer charity supported by Lightning, whose assistant coach Victoria Burgess was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016.

Loughborough Lightning assistant coach Victoria Burgess

Burgess, who has since been given the all-clear, said her "fight goes on every day".

"Netball has been a huge part of my life and I believe that my experiences in netball gave me the strength and positive attitude to get through fighting cancer," the England Netball Academy head coach wrote on her personal blog.

"My reviews and scans will continue for five years until they feel it is a low enough risk for me to be in remission.

"I will probably worry for the rest of my life, but I won't let it stop me from living."

Wasps extend winning run

Jade Clarke (centre) helped Wasps to a battling win over Surrey Storm

Defending champions Wasps maintained their place at the top of the table with a hard-fought win at Surrey Storm.

Storm, buoyed by their shock win over Team Bath last time out, impressed in the early stages, with shooter Sigi Burger in fine form.

But an experienced Wasps side, guided by Jade Clarke in the centre court and Rachel Dunn in attack, took charge in the second half to claim a third successive win to start the season.

They are three points ahead of Thunder, Saracens, Bath and Loughborough, although Thunder have played one game less.

Snow? No problem for 80-year-old Anne

Anne Wilby (front, centre) celebrated her 80th birthday with a snowy game of netball

The Superleague fixture between Team Bath and Severn Stars may have fallen foul to the weather, snow preventing access to the Team Bath Arena, but the weather did not stop one determined netballer from taking to the court outdoors last week.

Anne Wilby, who turned 80 the following day, donned her head scarf and extra thick socks to play for Finchampstead Netball Club alongside her daughters Bernadette Eccleston and Jodi Wilby.

Eccleston said: "My amazing mum is 80. In sleet, snow and rain she played and won a competitive game of netball and got player of the match.

"Not bad for your last day as a 79-year-old. I take it for granted that she's so epic. Her thirst for life is unquenchable."

Results & fixtures

Friday, 1 February

Team Bath v Severn Stars (match to be rescheduled)

Saturday, 2 February

Surrey Storm 47-70 Wasps

Loughborough Lightning 60-49 Strathclyde Sirens

Monday, 4 February

Celtic Dragons v Saracens Mavericks (19:00 GMT)

Manchester Thunder v London Pulse (19:00)

Wednesday, 6 February

Wasps v Manchester Thunder (19:00), rescheduled from round two