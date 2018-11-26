Netball World Cup 2019: BBC to broadcast tournament with Sky Sports

Australia are the reigning world champions after beating New Zealand in the final in 2015

The BBC will show every match of the Netball World Cup 2019 from day four onwards.

England will be looking to back up their success as reigning Commonwealth champions at the World Cup, which takes place in Liverpool from 12-21 July,

Sky will show every game of the tournament as broadcast partners.

"We're extremely proud to be the free-to-air broadcast partner," said director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater.

"This new deal reinforces the BBC's commitment to ensuring top-class women's sport reaches the widest possible audience."

The games will also be streamed on the BBC Sport website.

Nicky Dunn OBE, Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 Chair, said: "We are pleased to be working with broadcast partners who are passionate about women's sport and look forward to working together to showcase netball and the Vitality Netball World."