Fast5 series: England lose all three opening-day matches

South Africa took advantage of the power play in the final quarter to edge the match by three points

England's hopes of defending their Fast5 series title are all but over after they lost all three of their day-one matches in Australia.

The Roses were soundly beaten 32-19 by New Zealand in the first fixture in Melbourne.

That was followed by defeats for Karen Atkinson's side to Malawi (27-26) and South Africa.

The 28-25 victory for the South Africans in the final match of the day was their first win of the series.

England chose to take their power play in the second quarter, scoring 10 points while their opponents took advantage of a fourth-quarter power play to edge the victory.

"It was fast-paced, with a lot of runs," England's Ella Clark said after the defeat.

"Bit frustrating in the end as we didn't use the power play as much as we wanted to."

England face Australia and Jamaica in the remaining two matches on Sunday.