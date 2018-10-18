Kalifa McCollin: Goal-shooter returns to Celtic Dragons from Mavericks

Kalifa McCollin played for Mavericks in Superleague last season

Celtic Dragons will have Trinidad and Tobago goal-shooter Kalifa McCollin back in their ranks for the 2019 Superleague season after a year with the Hertfordshire-based Mavericks.

She is the second shooter to return to the franchise, after Wales' Chelsea Lewis rejoined from TeamBath.

Celtic Dragons have a new head coach in New Zealander Tania Hoffman.

She is the third woman in the job in a year, after Julie Hoornweg temporarily replaced Trish Wilcox.

The Welsh team finished bottom of the Superleague in 2018, while the Wales national side failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Dragons begin their new campaign against Bath in Birmingham on Saturday, 5 January, in the Super 10 opening weekend where all the Superleague teams will play in the same venue.

Their first home fixture against Mavericks is on Monday, 4 February.

Hoffman, formerly in charge of Surrey Storm and Canterbury, will be the first Dragons coach to concentrate solely on the league rather than running the national squad as well.