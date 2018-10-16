Netball: England Roses beaten by Jamaica in Kingston
England have been beaten for the third time in a row by Jamaica, this time 58-43 in Kingston.
The Roses had already lost the three-game series to the Sunshine Girls following a 58-39 loss on Saturday.
England captain Ama Agbeze's returned from injury in defence but could not prevent another disappointment.
It was an improved first-half performance from the Roses, but the world number four side pulled away in the final two quarters.