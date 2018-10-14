Netball: England suffer heavy defeat against Jamaica and lose series

Helen Housby was one of the most experienced England players in Kingston

England suffered a heavy 58-39 defeat to Jamaica in Kingston as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Roses, ranked second in the world, were without a number of Commonwealth gold medal-winning players.

The young and inexperienced squad were competitive in the first quarter, which Jamaica just edged 15-11.

But the Sunshine Girls dominated the second quarter and held a 10-goal advantage at half-time.

Jamaica, ranked fourth in the world, maintained their lead at the end of the third and then powered to the win in the fourth.

Tracey Neville's side lost the first game 55-43 on Friday and the final match is on Tuesday.