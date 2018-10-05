Netball Superleague: England captain Ama Agbeze set to return to the UK

England stunned favourites Australia to win gold on a dramatic final day at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

England captain Ama Agbeze says she plans to return to the UK's Netball Superleague next season.

The 35-year-old has played in Australia and New Zealand for the past 10 years but said she now plans to return home.

Agbeze has 49 England caps, helping them win gold at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast in April.

"I'm going to be playing in Superleague, I'm coming back," she told BBC Sport. "I haven't put pen to paper yet but I'll be in the UK."

The Netball World Cup will be staged in Liverpool in July 2019 and Agbeze says it would be good to return to the UK before the tournament.

"I think Superleague has been growing over the years," she said. "Before, people said it's not that great a competition, but it's slowly getting stronger.

"I think being a home World Cup year, there's lots of stuff going on outside of just netball.

"I might be retiring afterwards so it'll be nice to be at home and help drum up some support for England in the World Cup and play my netball over here."