Layla Guscoth: England defender joins Adelaide Thunderbirds from Team Bath

Layla Guscoth (left) played in England's defeat by Australia on 19 September

England defender Layla Guscoth has joined Australian side Adelaide Thunderbirds from Team Bath.

She has been named in the Superleague team of the year for the past two seasons and was part of the Roses squad for the Quad Series this month.

Guscoth, 26, has juggled her netball career with being a doctor.

"I am really looking forward to the opportunity to train in a professional environment and play in the best league in the world," she said.

"The Thunderbirds have an exciting vision and I am thrilled to be a part of it all."

Guscoth, who has previously played for Hertfordshire Mavericks and Loughborough Lightning, joins England team-mates Kate Shimmin and Shamera Sterling at the Super Netball club.