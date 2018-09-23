Quad Series: England beat South Africa 45-42 to finish second

England's Helen Housby
Helen Housby shot 89% for England in the defeat of South Africa

England finished runners-up in the Quad Series with a 45-42 victory over South Africa while Australia beat New Zealand to win the tournament.

Commonwealth Games champions England clocked up their second win with a hard-fought success in Melbourne.

Helen Housby shot at 89% for the game as the Roses fought back from 41-38 down in the final minutes.

Unbeaten Australia sealed the Quad Series with a 60-55 defeat of the Ferns.

England had won their opening game of the round-robin tournament, defeating New Zealand 52-39 before being beaten 52-47 by Australia in their first meeting since the Commonwealth final.

Second place for the Roses equalled their best finish in the Quad Series after their runners-up spot in South Africa eight months ago.

