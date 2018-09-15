Netball Quad Series: England achieve record win over New Zealand

Housby scored 28 points against New Zealand

England registered their biggest win over New Zealand by beating them 52-39 in the opening game of the Quad Series.

The Roses put in a dominant performance as they won three of the four quarters in Auckland.

Tracey Neville's side held a four-point lead going into the final quarter and extended that to 10 points before the Silver Ferns scored their first point of the last period.

England will play Australia in their next match on 19 September.

"We knew the Ferns had a point to prove," said England's Geva Mentor. "They are a new-look team and, for us, it was just pleasing how we grinded it out."

Australia and New Zealand are joint hosts, with the former winning their first match as they beat South Africa 61-44.