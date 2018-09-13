Netball Quad Series: England head coach Tracey Neville says the sport is about 1% margins

Media playback is not supported on this device It's a pile-on! England stars watch their netball win for first time

England head coach Tracey Neville admits there is "always expectation for the Roses to win" as her side prepare for this month's Quad Series.

England will play Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in the round-robin event between 15-23 September.

Neville, 41, led England to their first ever Commonwealth Games gold in April, beating Australia 52-51 in the final.

But she acknowledges the Commonwealths "felt like a shop window" and it's the World Cup "where we want to win gold".

England's victory over the Diamonds on the Gold Coast was their first triumph over their rivals in six years, and as a result they go into the Quad Series - jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand - as favourites.

"It's a really important series for us and I'm under no illusion how tough it's going to be," she told BBC Sport.

"The way netball is going, there's 1% margins and one-goal differences. We'll still stick to the same strategy we had before for what it takes to win."

And Neville, who is well aware the pressure is on her players to perform, says that this series is a "piece of the jigsaw" in helping her find the best players for next year's World Cup squad.

England will also travel to the Caribbean for three matches against Jamaica later on in the autumn and then compete in another Quad Series at home in January.

"None of those competitions are irrelevant and I want to build a team culture and that's not necessarily the same players. We have some exciting young players going out to Jamaica," former Commonwealth bronze medallist Neville said.

"The Quad Series will be harder. New Zealand have new players and Australia have gone back to the drawing board. The Aussies always come back bigger and stronger. They're not a world number one team for no reason. Lisa Alexander is one of the top coaches in the world and it's always a battle.

Alongside new players will be some familiar faces coming back into the fold, with Layla Guscoth, 25, in the Quad Series squad after taking a three-year break from international netball to train as a doctor.

The Team Bath defender said: "I thought this was a good time to give England a shot again.

"The three-year break has made me want it even more. I was on call at 8am watching the final as a fan and thought it was amazing."

Jade Clarke (left) with coach Tracey Neville and team-mate Geva Mentor celebrate their Commonwealth gold

Jade Clarke, 33, who is England's most-capped player with more than 150 appearances for the Roses, said the squad is keen to "stay in the moment" and not get carried away by their golden success.

"We want to test ourselves. What we did is history and now it's about what we do on court at the Quad Series," said the centre-courter, who won the 2018 Superleague title with Wasps.

"Australia have the best strength in depth and we expect nothing but the best from them. They could put three teams in the World Cup and do well. It will be hard to back up the Commonwealth Games."

England's Quad Series squad:

Ama Agbeze (captain), Jade Clarke, Kadeen Corbin, Sasha Corbin, Jodie Gibson, Layla Guscoth, Serena Guthrie, Jo Harten (vice-captain), Natalie Haythornthwaite, Helen Housby, Geva Mentor and Chelsea Pitman.

England's Quad Series fixtures:

15 September: New Zealand Silver Ferns v England Roses (05:00 BST at Spark Arena, Auckland)

19 September: Australia Diamonds v England Roses (10:30 BST at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle)

23 September: South Africa Proteas v England Roses (02:00 BST at Hisense Arena, Melbourne)