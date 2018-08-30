Celtic Dragons: Tania Hoffman takes over at Superleague team

Tania Hoffman coached New Zealand side Canterbury before joining Central Pulse

Celtic Dragons have named former Surrey Storm director of netball Tania Hoffman as their new head coach.

The New Zealander succeeds Australian Julie Hoornweg, a temporary boss who took over in February 2018.

Hoornweg was also in charge of Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games after replacing Trish Wilcox for club and country. Wilcox left both roles in January and Hoornweg left in June.

For the first time, Wales will appoint a separate coach to the Celtic Dragons.

Welsh Netball chief executive officer Sarah Jones said: "Tania brings a wealth of experience with her as a coach, and her achievements speak for themselves.

"For the first time in the Dragons history we now have a dedicated head coach that is completely separate to Wales.

"This demonstrates the ambition of the Dragons as they embark on a fiercely competitive Superleague season."

Hoffman said: "I am looking to build on the framework that Julie Hoornweg implemented last season and continue the growth and development of the franchise."