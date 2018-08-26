Super Netball Grand Final: Geva Mentor helps Sunshine Coast Lightning beat West Coast Fever

Geva Mentor (left) has won the Super Netball title two years in a row

England's Geva Mentor won a second successive Australian Super Netball title as Sunshine Coast Lightning upset West Coast Fever in the Grand Final.

Lightning trailed by seven goals in the second quarter but cut the deficit to one with five minutes remaining.

They finished strongly to beat the favourites and retain the title before a record crowd of 13,722 in Perth.

Lightning, who were founded in 2016, have won two titles in their first two seasons on the court.

"What we've managed to achieve is quite unbelievable. I don't know if there's many sporting teams around the world that have managed to do what we've done,'' said Mentor, whose side beat both Queensland Firebirds and the Giants en route to the final.

"I'm still quite in shock that we've managed to do it and go back-to-back and can't quite comprehend what we've managed."