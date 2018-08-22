Manchester Thunder re-sign Eleanor Cardwell & Laura Malcolm from Severn Stars

From the section

Eleanor Cardwell and Laura Malcolm return to Thunder after two seasons at Severn Stars

Manchester Thunder have re-signed Eleanor Cardwell and Laura Malcolm from Severn Stars.

The pair, who spent two seasons at Midlands-based Stars, return to the Superleague club they first joined at youth level.

England shooter Cardwell, 23, and centre-courter Malcolm, 27, won the Superleague title in 2012 and 2014 with Manchester.

"I'm so excited to be back in the Thunder dress," Cardwell said.

"I'm ready to hit the season hard and, as a team, let's challenge for the title."

Cardwell has been selected in the England squad for October's Fast5 World Series tournament in Australia and the three-Test series against Jamaica.

Thunder finished third and Stars sixth in the Superleague last season.