Quad Series: England select 10 Commonwealth champions in squad

Media playback is not supported on this device It's a pile-on! England stars watch their netball win for first time

Ama Agbeze will again captain England as they look to build on their Commonwealth Games success by winning a Quad Series for the first time.

England, who finished second in January's series, face tournament co-hosts New Zealand and Australia in their first two matches before meeting South Africa in their final game.

The world number two side will be without key defenders Eboni Beckford-Chambers and Beth Cobden.

Ten Commonwealth champions are picked.

Bath defender Layla Guscoth returns to the squad having last played for her country in 2015.

Australia-based shooter Jo Harten has been named vice-captain, with Giants team-mate Serena Guthrie, who last week announced she will be returning to the UK Superleague for the 2019 season, also included.

Head coach Tracey Neville has recalled experienced attacker Sasha Corbin, who missed the Commonwealth Games.

England squad: Ama Agbeze (captain), Jade Clarke, Kadeen Corbin, Sasha Corbin, Jodie Gibson, Layla Guscoth, Serena Guthrie, Jo Harten (vice-captain), Natalie Haythornthwaite, Helen Housby, Geva Mentor and Chelsea Pitman.

England's Quad Series fixtures:

15 September: New Zealand Silver Ferns v England Roses (05:00 BST at Spark Arena, Auckland)

19 September: Australian Diamonds v England Roses (10:30 BST at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle)

23 September: South Africa Proteas v England Roses (02:00 BST at Hisense Arena, Melbourne)