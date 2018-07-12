Netball Superleague: Loughborough Lightning name Sara Bayman as head coach

Bayman has won the Netball Superleague four times as player

Loughborough Lightning have named former England international Sara Bayman as their new director of netball.

The announcement confirms Bayman's retirement as a player, with her final season spent at UWS Sirens in Glasgow.

The 33-year-old four-time Superleague winner takes over from the outgoing Anna Carter in September.

"Nothing was getting me excited about playing on, then this came up and it was perfect timing," Bayman said.

"I've done everything playing-wise, won the Superleague and played abroad.

"I just wanted to slip away from playing and not get all sentimental, I'm just moving on with my career."

Ex Manchester Thunder and England captain Bayman, who will simultaneously join the BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sport) programme, will be supported by Lightning Netball Academy head coach Emily Perry.

Bayman, who has 84 England caps, said: "It is going to be a baptism of fire. Loughborough is a good place for me to start, with support staff and university networks.

"As I have experienced the pressure of finals as a player, I can bring a good balance as a coach. I want to build my own style, a level of chill with passion and intensity. I know how I want my [squad] recruitment to go."

Greenway steps down at Wasps

Mel Mansfield (centre) is replacing Tamsin Greenway (right) as head coach at Wasps

Superleague champions Wasps, who beat Lightning in the final for the second season in a row, have also announced changes to their coaching team, with assistant Mel Mansfield stepping up to replace Tamsin Greenway as head coach.

Greenway, who has won four Superleague titles in a row, will remain with Wasps as a coach and brand ambassador.

Mansfield, who has coached in the Superleague for nine years, including five finals, said: "To take on a team that has just won back-to-back titles is no easy task.

"I'm well aware of the pressure that comes with this role but I'm excited.

"This is a step-up. I will be more accountable now but I'm confident we will contend strongly again next season."