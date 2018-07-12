England's Natalie Haythornthwaite joins Aussie side NSW Swifts

Natalie Haythornthwaite won her second Superleague title in a row with Wasps, beating Loughborough Lighting in the final

England Roses attacker Natalie Haythornthwaite has joined Australia's Suncorp Super Netball side NSW Swifts for the remainder of the 2018 season.

The Commonwealth champion, who last week won the Superleague with Wasps for the second time, replaces the injured Claire O'Brien in the squad.

Wing attack Haythornthwaite, 23, joins Roses team-mate Helen Housby in Sydney.

She said: "It is very exciting for me to get this opportunity at such a famous club.

"I have had the privilege of playing for England in Australia on a number of occasions and I can't wait to get a taste of the Club scene there."

Head coach Briony Akle, who is expected to hand Haythornthwaite her debut against West Coast Fever on Saturday, said: "When Claire went down with her injury we knew that we had to bring in a specialist wing attack with a proven ability at this level and in Natalie we have that."

Swifts currently sit sixth in the league, with four games of the regular season remaining.