BBC Sport - Netball Superleague: Tamsin Greenway 'ecstatic' as Wasps retain title

Greenway 'ecstatic' at second Wasps win

Tamsin Greenway expressed her pride after Wasps retained their Netball Superleague title, beating Loughborough Lightning in a repeat of last year's final.

It was player-coach Greenway's fourth successive title, having previously been a winner with Surrey Storm, but she said she will probably remember the 2018 victory the most.

The victory was Wasps' second Superleague title in as many years since starting as a franchise in 2017.

