Wasps v Loughborough: Tamsin Greenway chases fourth Superleague Grand Final success in a row

Vitality Netball Superleague Grand Final Venue: Copper Box Arena Date: Saturday, 7 July First centre: 17:00 BST Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website

Wasps player-coach Tamsin Greenway insists her dual role is a help not a hindrance as she targets a fourth consecutive Grand Final title in netball's showpiece event on Saturday.

The Superleague winners face runners-up Loughborough Lightning at the Copper Box Arena, a repeat of the 2017 final.

Greenway, 35, told BBC Sport combining duties helps her "make a difference".

"When you are on the court you are in it, you feel it and can give information," she added.

"I am quite passionate as a coach and I think that is important. I have been there and done it as a player and there is still that connection with being a player coach. I think that is important when you are on court.

"A lot of people ask how you do both roles but I actually find it easier."

Greenway's record of six appearances from the past seven Grand Finals - including four wins in a row, presents a daunting challenge.

But it is a challenge Lightning counterpart Anna Carter is ready to embrace.

Loughborough's head coach, who is leaving her role after Sunday's game, said it was vital her side relished the experience and said they were in relaxed mood.

"It's been a nice week," said Carter, whose side were one of only two teams to beat Wasps in the regular season.

"Last year the preparations were quite intense building up the Grand Final so we have talked about enjoying it.

"We have looked at last season and what we can do better and so far so good. The girls are fresh, good to go and excited to put a performance out there. It's all to play for."

Greenway, who coached Surrey Storm to a second successive Superleague title in 2016 before guiding new franchise Wasps to glory in 2017, said being a serial winner was not at the forefront of her mind.

"The reality is I have an exceptional group of players," she said.

"It was no secret that I brought a lot of those players with me when I moved from Surrey Storm but I had been working with some of those players for seven years.

"You get a connections with people, an understanding of how you want to work and a culture you want to be around. When you build a winning mentality and culture, it is quite hard to break that.

"It is going for the fourth title but isn't something I focus on," she said.

"This is another season, another journey, a new set of players and another rollercoaster.

"Yes, it would be incredible to lift a fourth consecutive title, but it will be incredible to win a Grand Final."

On-song England lead domestic charge

Both Greenway and Carter said England's thrilling gold-medal winning performance at the Commonwealth Games and the subsequent move up to second place in the world netball rankings have been great for the sport.

Carter said the achievement of being second in the world for the first time was "a reinforcement that England Netball is in a really healthy position".

Greenway added: "The Superleague is closer than ever and the players are getting better and better.

"Everyone involved in netball knows about it and loves it. It's more about the wider scale and what's been great is that we have been able to shout about it and people have jumped on the bandwagon, which I absolutely love.

"The Commonwealth Games was a special moment and we are building up to a home World Cup next year which will be fantastic."