Wasps and Loughborough set up Superleague Grand Final date

Wasps were one of three new franchises competing in the 2017 Superleague and they won the Grand Final

Superleague table-toppers Wasps and runners-up Loughborough Lightning secured places in the Grand Final with play-off semi-final wins over Team Bath and Manchester Thunder respectively.

Wasps secured a clinical 54-39 victory over Team Bath at the University of Worcester Arena.

Loughborough saw off Manchester 59-50 in the second final-four tie at the Leicester Arena,

The Grand Final takes place at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday, 7 July.

Bath, who finished third in Superleague and twice lost to Wasps in the regular season, trailed 12-7 after the first quarter despite a promising start.

But reigning champions Wasps got on top and built a 29-13 half-time lead.

And a spirited response by Bath could not overhaul the deficit against their in-form opponents.