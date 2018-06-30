Wasps and Loughborough set up Superleague Grand Final date

Wasps celebrate their Superleague title win
Wasps were one of three new franchises competing in the 2017 Superleague and they won the Grand Final

Superleague table-toppers Wasps and runners-up Loughborough Lightning secured places in the Grand Final with play-off semi-final wins over Team Bath and Manchester Thunder respectively.

Wasps secured a clinical 54-39 victory over Team Bath at the University of Worcester Arena.

Loughborough saw off Manchester 59-50 in the second final-four tie at the Leicester Arena,

The Grand Final takes place at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday, 7 July.

Bath, who finished third in Superleague and twice lost to Wasps in the regular season, trailed 12-7 after the first quarter despite a promising start.

But reigning champions Wasps got on top and built a 29-13 half-time lead.

And a spirited response by Bath could not overhaul the deficit against their in-form opponents.

