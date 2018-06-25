Netball Superleague: Severn Stars 65-42 Celtic Dragons

From the section

Severn Stars beat Celtic Dragons 65-42 to confirm the Welsh team's bottom place in the 2018 Netball Superleague.

The win left Severn Stars sixth in the table, whilst the Celtic Dragons finish bottom, in 10th.

Defeat marked the end of Australian Julie Hoornweg's stint as Dragons' interim head coach.

Hoornweg took temporary charge of Dragons and Wales, who she guided at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in her homeland.

Four teams will contest Superleague's play-offs.

Wasps host Team Bath while Loughborough Lightning and Manchester Thunder will meet in the other semi-final with both matches on Saturday, 30 June.

The winners will be in the final on Saturday, 7 July.