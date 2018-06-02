Netball Superleague: Team Northumbria 58-47 Celtic Dragons

Fern Davies
Celtic Dragon's goal defence Fern Davies is also in the military

Team Northumbria have beaten Celtic Dragons 58-47 in the bottom of the table clash.

Team Northumbria took a narrow 12-11 lead after quarter one but dominated the second and led 30-23 at half time.

Despite the Celtic Dragons attempts to fight back, the home side kept their heads and the attacking momentum to eventually win the match 58-47.

This loss leaves the Celtic Dragons bottom of the table, three points behind Team Northumbria.

Celtic Dragons next play league leaders Wasps at home on Saturday, 9 June whlst Team Northumbria are away to Surrey Storm.

