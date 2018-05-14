Netball Superleague: Celtic Dragons 38-66 Loughborough Lightning

Celtic Dragons 38-66 Loughborough Lightning
Celtic Dragons' loss to Loughborough Lightning left them with two wins from 10 games this season

Loughborough Lightning kept the pressure on Netball Superleague leaders Wasps with a convincing 66-38 win over Celtic Dragons in Cardiff.

The visitors started the better and produced some superb netball to take a 35-14 lead at half-time.

Goal shooter Peace Proscovia led the scoring for Lightning, who moved to within six points of Wasps.

Celtic Dragons are still searching for their third win of the season and remain second from bottom.

Their next match is away to Mavericks on 19 May, while Lightning are away to bottom of the league UWS Sirens on 18 May.

