Quad Series: England beat South Africa after extra time in Durban

England made a winning start to the Quad Series as they beat South Africa 60-55 after extra time in Durban.

Tracey Neville's England led 28-17 at half-time before the hosts fought back to make it 48-48 after 60 minutes, but the visitors edged to a dramatic win.

Half of the matches are being played in South Africa with the other half in England, with the Roses next playing New Zealand in Liverpool on Thursday.

Australia beat New Zealand 57-50 in the other match on the opening day.

Quad Series

Saturday, 28 January, Durban

Australian Diamonds 57-50 New Zealand Silver Ferns, South Africa Proteas 55-60 England Roses

Tuesday, 31 January, Durban

South Africa Proteas v Australian Diamonds

Thursday, 2 February, Echo Arena, Liverpool

England Roses v New Zealand Silver Ferns

Sunday, 5 February, SSE Arena Wembley, London

England Roses v Australian Diamonds (live on BBC Two from 13:00 GMT), New Zealand Silver Ferns v South Africa Proteas