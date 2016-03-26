Netball Superleague 2016: Manchester Thunder beat Bath to maintain lead

Manchester Thunder have won nine of their 10 matches in this year's Superleague

Manchester Thunder maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Superleague by beating a competitive Team Bath.

Having led 41-25 at half-time, Thunder eventually claimed a 69-51 victory.

Hertfordshire Mavericks kept the pressure on leaders Thunder with an impressive 64-40 win against second-bottom Team Northumbria.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Jets, who are at the foot of the table, were beaten 56-39 by Surrey Storm.