Netball Superleague 2016: Manchester Thunder beat Bath to maintain lead

  • From the section Netball
Manchester Thunder team huddle
Manchester Thunder have won nine of their 10 matches in this year's Superleague

Manchester Thunder maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Superleague by beating a competitive Team Bath.

Having led 41-25 at half-time, Thunder eventually claimed a 69-51 victory.

Hertfordshire Mavericks kept the pressure on leaders Thunder with an impressive 64-40 win against second-bottom Team Northumbria.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Jets, who are at the foot of the table, were beaten 56-39 by Surrey Storm.

Netball Superleague results - Round 10
Hertfordshire Mavericks 64-40 Team Northumbria
Manchester Thunder 69-51 Team Bath
Yorkshire Jets 39-56 Surrey Storm

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired