Netball Superleague 2016: Manchester Thunder beat Bath to maintain lead
-
- From the section Netball
Manchester Thunder maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Superleague by beating a competitive Team Bath.
Having led 41-25 at half-time, Thunder eventually claimed a 69-51 victory.
Hertfordshire Mavericks kept the pressure on leaders Thunder with an impressive 64-40 win against second-bottom Team Northumbria.
Meanwhile, Yorkshire Jets, who are at the foot of the table, were beaten 56-39 by Surrey Storm.
|Netball Superleague results - Round 10
|Hertfordshire Mavericks 64-40 Team Northumbria
|Manchester Thunder 69-51 Team Bath
|Yorkshire Jets 39-56 Surrey Storm