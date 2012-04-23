Last updated on .From the section Netball

Jersey's Team Jets netball team have ended their South West Division Two campaign unbeaten after two victories at the weekend.

The island side beat Exeter-based Carol Anne Netball Club 50-28 to seal the league title.

They then travelled across the Tamar to take on Saints Cornwall who they cruised past 66-37.

"It is an amazing feeling to achieve what we have against the odds," said skipper Jenna Meredith.

"You cannot come through a season like this without a quality squad who all play their part," she added.