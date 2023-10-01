Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans won two stages on day one of Rally Chile

Welshman Elfyn Evans maintained the pressure on World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera by finishing a place above him at Rally Chile.

Evans stays second in the table after taking third in Chile with Finland's Rovanpera fourth and 31 points ahead.

Estonia's Ott Tanak won in Chile while Finland's Teemu Suninen crashed out to help ensure Evans' podium spot.

Evans and Rovanpera also ensured their team, Toyota, have won the 2023 manufacturers' title.

Runner-up Evans trails Toyota team-mate Rovanpera, with two rounds remaining, the Central European event from 25-29 October, followed by the finale in Japan from 16-19 November.

Evans won the shakedown and two first-day stages in Chile, but Tanak went on to dominate with 13 from 16 stage wins to win as Belgium's Thierry Neuville finished second.

FIA World Rally Championship standings (provisional, after Rally Chile)

1 Kalle Rovanpera (Fin) Toyota, 217 points

2 Elfyn Evans (GB) Toyota, 186 points

3 Thierry Neuville (Bel) Hyundai, 155 points

4 Ott Tanak (Est) Hyundai, 146 points

5 Sebastien Ogier (Fra) Toyota, 99 points