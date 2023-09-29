Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Vickers is enjoying his best season in British Superbikes

A wrist injury to Thetford superbike rider Ryan Vickers has left him struggling to tie his shoes - but he will continue to ride his bike.

The British Superbike Championship heads to Donington Park on Saturday with Vickers ninth in the standings.

A crash at Cadwell Park in August left him with a crack in his trapezium at the base of his wrist.

"It's OK day to day, but weird things like tying your shoe laces gave me agonising pain," said Vickers.

"Where you have to pinch something, or separate pieces of paper - that was painful."

Vickers' first win came at Brands Hatch

After struggling with the pain in the last round at Oulton Park, the 23-year-old is hoping some rest between rounds will help.

"It's the same as any broken bone, it needs rest - but because we're still in the season I've having to train. I can't afford to rest it too much because then it goes stiff and I can't use it properly."

"I'll take some anti-inflammatories and some pain-killers this weekend and I'll strap it up to support it, " added Vickers.

The Norfolk rider, who rides for OMG Racing, is enjoying his best season in the sport with six podiums this season.

That included his first victory in British Superbikes at Brands Hatch in July.