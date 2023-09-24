Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The race was shortened by three laps to 21 because of hot and humid conditions during practice sessions

Italian Marco Bezzecchi cruised to victory with a dominant display at the inaugural Indian Grand Prix on Sunday.

World championship leader Francesco Bagnaia, who was second at the time, crashed with eight laps to go.

Bezzecchi started the race in pole position and led for the vast majority.

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin, who won the sprint race on Saturday, finished second and moved up to second overall in the championship, 13 points behind Ducati rider Bagnaia.

Bezzecchi is third overall 44 points behind Bagnaia.

Martin held off Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo who finished third following a tense battle on the final lap.