King's Lynn Stars will continue to run a speedway side in 2024 despite a disastrous season on and off the track.

The Norfolk side finished bottom of the Premiership, 11 points off the next best team - Peterborough Panthers, whose future is uncertain.

"Every winter something major crops up in the sport, King's Lynn is not one of those - they will host speedway in 2024," said team boss David Hoggart.

"I don't think the sport is as broken as people think," he added.

After a miserable campaign in 2022, hopes were high that a new-look side would be able to compete for silverware this season, but a mix of injuries and poor performances meant they never looked like making the end of season play-offs.

Team manager Alex Brady stepped away from the side mid-season due to personal circumstances, adding to the teams issues.

Only Michael Palm-Toft rode in the both the opening race of the season and the last. The other six riders who began the campaign are either injured or have been replaced.

The return of local hero and Grand Prix rider Robert Lambert did lead to a final home win of the season, but it was not enough to take them off the bottom of the table.

He scored a paid 18 maximum from six rides in the final meeting of the season against Peterborough.

"Robert is contracted to race in Sweden next year. There potentially might be an opportunity for him to come back to the UK - we haven't ruled it out - he hasn't ruled it out, but we'll have to see where the sport goes in the winter months," said Hoggart.

"I'd like to say, that if Robert can race in the UK next year, and will race, it'll be for King's Lynn - but we cant guarantee that for obvious reasons."

With Wolverhampton Wolves and Peterborough Panthers both losing their venues next season and Leicester Lions up for sale, there are concerns more teams might continue to struggle.

It does mean that with less teams, there are more riders to go around those that are active.

"Some riders have been in touch already, but until we know what the format will be - we don't know what we're going to do," said Hoggart.

"Some of the big earners are concerned as there may not be enough clubs to offer them a place. We want to keep the big names in the sport. It has to run at a high level to accommodate those sort of riders - fans want to see them."