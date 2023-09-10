Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

William Creighton is the first driver from Ireland to win the Junior WRC title since the late Craig Breen in 2011

Northern Ireland's William Creighton fought back from car issues to win the Junior WRC title at the World Rally Championship round in Greece.

Creighton, 25, held a comfortable lead heading into the final round after winning two of the four rallies.

But his title hopes were hit when he sustained radiator damage and was forced out of Friday's running.

With the issue fixed, he returned on Saturday and managed to make up the positions required to win the title.