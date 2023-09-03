Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Medics attend to Francesco Bagnaia after his crash at the MotoGP in Catalunya

MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia was injured after a shocking crash at the Catalunya Grand Prix.

Five riders were involved at an incident at the first corner before the Italian, who was on pole, lost control of his Ducati and came off his bike.

Brad Binder was unable to avoid running over Bagnaia's legs after he had fallen on the track.

The race was red-flagged and medics attended to Bagnaia on the track before he was taken away by ambulance.

Alex Marquez, Enea Bastianini, Johann Zarco, Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi were the riders involved in the incident at the first corner, with Bagnaia - who leads this year's title race - crashing at the second.

MotoGP said all six riders, including Bagnaia, were conscious, and that he and Bastianini "will both go to the hospital for further checks".