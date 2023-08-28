Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Weather conditions have led to several delays to the final day of racing

Wet roads and passing showers have led to disruption to the final day of racing at the Manx Grand Prix.

Following a course inspection lap, the Senior Manx Grand Prix (MGP) race and was shortened from four laps to three, with a 16:30 BST start.

That would be followed by the Classic Superbike MGP race, also over a reduced three-lap distance over the Mountain Course, at 18:40 BST.

The day's schedule had been due to start at 10.15 with a warm-up lap.

Organisers previously warned the races would only be run when conditions were "fit to do so", which could lead to a reduction in laps.

While roads around the 37.75-mile (60km) course were closed to the public at 11:30 BST, wet roads caused by heavy rain overnight and further showers in parts of the north and west of the island saw the schedule pushed back.

Race organisers said as weather conditions had not been "as good as originally expected", the planned warm-up lap had been cancelled and a MV Agusta demonstration lap brought was forward to "to give conditions more time to improve".

Two TT sidecar tyre test laps remained part of the schedule, with the second due to take place between the two solo races to allow time for competitors taking part in both to be brought back to the grandstand for the start of the Classic Superbike race, organisers added.

Roads around the course must reopen no later than 21:00 BST.

The qualifying and race programmes have both faced significant disruption during the 2023 event.