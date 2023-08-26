Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Mike Browne put in a commanding performance to claim victory in a curtailed Lightweight Manx Grand Prix.

The 39-year-old from Cork fought off an early challenge from veteran racer Ian Lougher to give the Laylaw Racing team a one-two for the second year in a row.

The Welshman finished 31 seconds back, with Manxman Dan Sayle making up the podium a minute back in the race.

The weather closing in meant the race was shortened to two laps before being red flagged.

The race was originally scheduled to be held on Friday and was pushed back to Saturday evening due to rain, and eventually set off at 18:30 BST.

There was disappointment for one of the pre-race favourites, Northern Ireland's Michael Dunlop, who retired during the early stages of the race.

A battle between Browne and Lougher at the start of the race saw the Cork racer come out in front at the end of lap one, with Sayle holding on to third.

Northern Irishman Adam McLean briefly slotted into third place after the pitstops at the end of lap one, but a one-minute penalty ended hopes of a one-two-three podium finish for the Laylaw team on Yamaha machinery.

As the cloud began to descend on parts of the Mountain Course, the clerk of the course confirmed the race would be shortened to two laps.

In what turned out to be a processional last lap for the top three, Browne took the chequered flag 31 seconds ahead of Lougher, with Sayle 59.7 seconds back on his Honda.

Browne finished the two-lap race in a time of 38 minutes and 18,685 seconds.

The deteriorating conditions led to the race being red flagged before any of the Ultralightweight machines were able to complete a second lap of the course.

The result marked the second trip up onto the podium for Browne, who earlier finished third in the opening race of the 2023 event, the Senior Classic MGP.

Speaking to Manx Radio he said it felt "good" to get both results on what was also his birthday.

He said after seeing the weather closing in her had thought the race could be shortened "so just brought her home".

Shaun Anderson finished fourth on a Kramer Evo2, while McLean and Stuart Hall made up the top six on Yamaha machinery.