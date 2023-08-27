Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin is looking for his first British Superbike title

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin won the opening British Superbike race at Cadwell Park on his 200th start in the championship.

The Ducati rider held off Yamaha duo Kyle Ryde and Ryan Vickers to win his fourth race of the campaign with 11 races remaining this season.

Irwin has cut team-mate Tommy Bridewell's lead at the top of the standings to 19.5 points.

There are two more BSB races at Cadwell Park on Monday.

Starting from the front row, Irwin, who made his BSB debut in 2016, took the lead on the first lap but OMG Yamaha rider Vickers hit the front on lap 11.

However, Irwin hit back later on the lap to take the lead he would not relinquish, and the 33-year-old held off Ryde by just 0.118 seconds on the run to the chequered flag.

Vickers completed the podium ahead of Jason O'Halloran and Bridewell, who holds a strong lead at the top of the standings ahead of Monday's racing.

British Superbike Championship standings

1. Tommy Bridewell (Ducati) 274

2. Glenn Irwin (Ducati) 254.5

3. Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 224.5

4. Kyle Ryde (OMG Racing Yamaha) 224

5. Leon Haslam (BMW Motorrad Team) 201