Qualifying for the Manx Grand Prix has also faced significant disruption this year

The first Manx Grand Prix race of 2023 has been pushed back due to damp patches on the Mountain Course.

The morning's schedule, featuring a solo warm-up lap and a TT sidecar tyre test lap went ahead as planned.

However, feedback from those laps led to the now three-lap Classic Senior race being pushed back to 14:15 BST.

As a result, the Made at the Manx parade lap celebrating the centenary of the event was brought forward to 13:15 BST.

The knock-on effect of the changes meant the four-lap Junior Manx Grand Prix (MGP) race being moved to 16:15, followed by the three-lap Lightweight MGP at 18:15.

The latest schedule overhaul comes after heavy rain on the island overnight, and follows significant disruption to qualifying for the 2023 event caused by bad weather and red flag incidents.