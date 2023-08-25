Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Weather has disrupted Friday's scheduled qualifying session

Rain has led to the abandonment of the final scheduled qualifying session for the 2023 Manx Grand Prix.

While the session got underway shortly after 13:00 BST, it was red flagged a short time later.

Organisers said the rest of the day's action had been cancelled due to the "deteriorating weather" and to minimise the disruption to the public.

The decision means a contingency session available between 18:00 and 21:00 is not set to be used.

Friday's schedule had also included the first of five races due to take place during the 2023 event.

The three-lap Lightweight race had been due to start at 14:40 on the Isle of Man's 37.75-mile (60km) Mountain Course.

Qualifying for the event had already faced significant disruption due to bad weather and red flag incidents.

A revised schedule for Saturday's racing is due to be announced later.